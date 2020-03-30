Columbus Co. Animal Shelter pets searching for forever or foster homes amid Covid-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Animals at the Columbus County Animal Shelter need your help!
Shelter officials say the current Covid-19 pandemic is limiting options for their adoptable animals.
“Unfortunately, our rescue partners with whom most of our animals are being placed have drastically scaled back or ceased their operations as their volunteers are practicing social distancing and have also stopped traveling in order to rescue the risk of exposure to the virus,” the shelter said in a news release. “In addition, our rescue partners are also unable to hold any adoption events at this time due to the limitation on the gathering of large numbers of people.”
The shelter will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 30.
In an effort to help their remaining animals get fostered, rescued or adopted, shelter staff will be available by appointment, and each animal adopted will receive a free bag of Science diet food.
To set an appointment, call 910-641-3945.
Here is the animal shelter’s news release in full:
As a result of these unprecedented events which are making it very difficult to adopt animals out of our shelter, the Animal Shelter Director has put this in place, until further notice CCAS will only be assisting with those calls from the public relating to animal cruelty, animal bites or animals showing signs of aggressive behavior to the public.
Effective March 30, 2020, the shelter will be closed to the public. However, it is crucial that the remaining adoptable animals at the shelter now be given every possible opportunity to be fostered, rescued or adopted. Therefore, the animal shelter staff will be available by appointment and every animal adopted will receive a free bag of Science Diet food. Please contact us if you would like to adopt, foster, or rescue one of our remaining adoptable animals at 910-641-3945.
Anyone needing assistance or wishes to report incidents of animal cruelty, animal bites or animal aggression, please call 910-641-3945 or 911.
