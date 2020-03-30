Columbus Co. Animal Shelter pets searching for forever or foster homes amid Covid-19 pandemic

Columbus County Animal Shelter (CCAS) is altering its operational protocols in response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community. Unfortunately, our rescue partners with whom most of our animals are being placed have drastically scaled back or ceased their operations as their volunteers are practicing social distancing and have also stopped traveling in order to rescue the risk of exposure to the virus. In addition, our rescue partners are also unable to hold any adoption events at this time due to the limitation on the gathering of large numbers of people.