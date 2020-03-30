Chemours’ thermal oxidizer destroys PFAS air emissions above state-mandated efficiency level

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Chemours Company on Monday announced testing of its newly built thermal oxidizer facility shows it destroys PFAS air emissions at an average efficiency greater than the state’s mandate of 99.99%.
Chemours constructed the thermal oxidizer at its Fayetteville Works site as part of its effort to comply with its consent order with the state of North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch, which, in part, required the chemical company to control PFAS air emissions at an average efficiency of 99.99%.
Testing results show the facility is controlling PFAS emissions at an average efficiency exceeding 99.999%, according to a news release from Chemours. Testing was conducted by Chemours and monitored by the North Carolina Division of Air Quality in January and February of 2020.
“These results surpass the 99.99 percent destruction of PFAS air emissions as required in our consent order agreement with the state of North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch, and further emphasize our ongoing determination to deliver on our commitments to our community, state and federal regulators and to ourselves,” Fayetteville Works Plant Manager Brian Long said. “I’m extremely proud of our entire Chemours team—scientists, engineers, operators and mechanics, as well as our contract partners—as these dramatic results would not be possible without their tireless contributions.”
