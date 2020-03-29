Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
S.C. cities defy state on restrictions as virus cases rise
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's governor is aiming to protect first responders during the new coronavirus outbreak, ordering that anyone calling 911 be asked if anyone near them is symptomatic for COVID-19. Gov. Henry McMaster required in an executive order Saturday that 911 emergency dispatchers must ask anyone requesting calls for service whether they or anyone at their location has tested positive or is symptomatic for COVID-19. The order also also authorizes the state's public colleges and universities, which are already doing coursework remotely, to finish out the 2020 spring semester via virtual learning. The order also directs the continued closure of public K-12 school districts statewide.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIFE OUTSIDE LOCKDOWN
Living outside lockdown: Barbers, beauty shops still open
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — While much of the United States is living on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, several Southern states are resisting. Governors in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina have refused to issue stay-at-home orders even as leaders in the biggest city in each state passed ordinances closing everything but essential businesses like grocery stores. But even in those places, the rules cause confusion. In Charleston, South Carolina, dry cleaners and animal groomers are essential businesses while nail salons, barber shops and gyms are not. Small businesses considered nonessential say the governors are the only thing between them and financial ruin.
BODY-SHALLOW GRAVE
Cops: SC woman tied up with Christmas lights, fatally beaten
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman tied a woman they were living with up with Christmas lights and beat her to death in her South Carolina home. Greenville County deputies said the body of Carolyn Jackson was found in a shallow grave about 5 miles from her Honea Path home on March 24. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Scott and 39-year-old Denardis Kilgo are charged with murder. Arrest warrants say along with tying her up and beating Jackson, the pair also wrapped in her a way that restricted her breathing. Investigators said they haven't determined why the pair killed Jackson.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TARGETING NEW YORKERS
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary. But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
BC-SC-HIT-AND-RUN-HIKER
Son, father arrested in hit-and-run that left SC hiker dead
MEGGETT, S.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man and his father are free after posting bond Saturday for their alleged roles in the hit-and-run death of a South Carolina hiker. The Post and Courier reports Matthew Stipp faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, while his father, 47-year-old Peter Stipp, is accused of one count of accessory after the fact. Each was arrested Friday. It was unknown if either man is represented by an attorney. The younger Stipp is accused of hitting 30-year-old Matthew Baer the night of March 20. Baer's mother said he had been walking along S.C. Highway 165, preparing for a trek on the Appalachian Trail, when he was hit.
BODIES FOUND-CAR
Coroner: Victims found in burning car were slain before fire
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner has determined that two victims discovered inside a burning car had been killed before the blaze engulfed the vehicle. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the vehicle containing the bodies on the side of a road Monday. The Sumter County Coroner ruled the deaths homicides on Wednesday after finding a female victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a male victim had suffered head trauma prior to the fire. Investigators said they think the blaze was intentionally set. The victims' identities haven't been determined.