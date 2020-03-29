Food truck turns to drone for delivery to isolated customer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The old proverb states necessity is the mother of invention. A local grilled cheese connoisseur took that idea to a new height after getting a craving for a local food truck.
The folks at the CheeseSmith Food Truck used a drone to deliver to one of their customers recently. According to the owners, the customer was quarantining and reached out with the idea of using the drone to get him his meal. So, they made it happen. They gave us permission to share the video from their Facebook page.
