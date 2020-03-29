First Alert Forecast: A sunny, summer-like Sunday awaits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast narrative, meaning, you can expect more of the same sunshine and warmth that we’ve had the past couple of days. It’s great weather for jogging, gardening or layout in the backyard... just don’t forget the sunscreen!
Temperatures will again swell deep into the 80s in many mainland communities, with coastal zones seeing temperatures in the deep 70s to near 80.
A cold front will move in Sunday night, dropping temperatures into the 70s Monday. This cold front will lack moisture, but rain chances are set to trend higher by mid-week. Below is the 7 day planning forecast for Wilmington. To see the forecast specifically for your backyard, on the go and 10 days out, check it out on the WECT Weather App. Be well, Friends!
