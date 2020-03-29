First Alert Forecast: clouds build, along with rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed this sun-filled and warm weekend we had!
Clouds will start to build this evening and overnight a a cold front passes. This front will be lacking in the moisture department, however it will drop our temperatures back into the upper 70s for Monday. Still above average for this time of the year! Monday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, so still a good day to enjoy outdoor (social distancing) activities!
A low pressure system will move into the Carolinas Tuesday, which will be our next shot of seeing showers to the Cape Fear Region. Below is the 7 day planning forecast for Wilmington. To see the forecast specifically for your backyard, on the go and 10 days out, check it out on the WECT Weather App. Be well, Friends!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.