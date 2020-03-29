Crews battle fire at CA Nails in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from a handful of fire departments across the greater Bladen County area battled a fire at CA Nails in downtown Elizabethtown Sunday afternoon.
The fire appears to have started in the back of CA Nails, located on West Broad Street. The battle against the fire could be seen from the WECT weather camera in the downtown area. That’s the picture associated with this story.
Crews say they have the fire under control, but smoke is still visible in the area. They are searching for a cause.
Elizabethtown Police are directing traffic around the scene.
