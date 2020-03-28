‘We miss our students,’ teachers parade through neighborhoods showing students support while at home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The school year came to an abrupt halt for every North Carolina student and teacher after Governor Roy Cooper closed schools through May 15.
Teachers at Blair Elementary however, have had enough. They said they miss their students and were determined to see them.
“It was kind of thrown on all of us like it was thrown on the public," said Shari Peacock, third grade teacher. "We are scrambling to make plans and to come up with the best opportunities for our students just like parents are doing.”
Peacock set up a caravan of teachers to parade through students’ neighborhoods using the district’s schools bus routes. Teachers decorated their cars and wrote signs saying “Social Distance Hugs" and “We miss you.”
Teachers weren’t the only ones to show love, students also stood on the side of the road holding their signs reciprocating teachers’ feelings and waving as dozens of vehicles drove by.
Believe it or not, students said they missed school also.
“I think was really awesome that we got to see my teachers," said Kyle Jasper, fifth grader. "We’re not going to see them for a while so I think it was really fun that we got to see them.”
