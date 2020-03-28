Social distancing not taking place at some local hotspots

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Despite pleas from state and county leaders to voluntarily socially distance themselves, not everyone is choosing to stay in their homes.
Social distancing is considered staying six feet away from other people in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a “stay at home” order for all North Carolinians to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday, but encouraged citizens to start early.
However, beautiful spring-like weather in southeastern North Carolina on a weekend was enough for dozens of folks to hit up their typical weekend hangouts. We found several people boating and congregating at places like Palm Tree Island and Masonboro Island in New Hanover County. According to local officials, while several local communities have closed their beach accesses, the other spots are not closed at this point in time.
“At this point Masonboro Island has not been closed," Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday afternoon. "If people do not abide by the mandates set forth by the Governor such as no large gatherings and social distancing then the state can choose to close down Masonboro Island and it will fall upon the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to enforce vacating the island.”
It wasn’t all party time though in the Cape Fear region. Mark Sudduth captured this drone video of a vacant Wrightsville Beach Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Julia Boseman announced stricter “stay at home” guidelines for New Hanover County to take place starting Monday.
