More “restrictive shelter in place” order to be issued by New Hanover County Saturday
NHC commission chair, Julia Olson-Boseman to hold press conference at noon announcing a "more restrictive in place" order
By Frances Weller | March 28, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 9:56 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said she will issue a “more restrictive shelter in place” order around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Olson-Boseman is expected to hold a press conference at noon at the Government Center to formally announce the order. No other details were given.

These additional restrictions come one day after Governor Roy Cooper issued a “stay at home” order for the entire state of North Carolina, effective 5 p.m. Monday.

