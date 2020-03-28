More “restrictive shelter in place” order to be issued by New Hanover County Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said she will issue a “more restrictive shelter in place” order around 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Olson-Boseman is expected to hold a press conference at noon at the Government Center to formally announce the order. No other details were given.
These additional restrictions come one day after Governor Roy Cooper issued a “stay at home” order for the entire state of North Carolina, effective 5 p.m. Monday.
