Man grazed by bullet Saturday afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Saturday in the 700 block of N. 30th Street, according to Wilmington Police.
EMS treated the victim at the scene. He’s okay after being struck in the arm and buttocks area.
The call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday and activated the Shot Spotter system, which detects gunfire.
According to a spokesperson, police believe a white vehicle may have been involved. The investigation continues.
