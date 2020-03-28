Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered all visitors coming to South Carolina from several “hot spot” areas immediately self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, the latest measure to try to stem the new coronavirus outbreak. The governor said he was mandating self-isolation for anyone traveling to the state from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, as well as the city of New Orleans. Violations could result in up to 30 days in jail. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham said he had been diagnosed with the virus, and the director of the state public health agency announced he was taking medical leave to treat high blood pressure.