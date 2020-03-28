Four more coronavirus cases identified in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials announced Saturday evening that four more cases of coronavirus have been identified in the county and all are related to recent travel. The additions bring the total number of cases in New Hanover to 25.
All four individuals are isolated as health officials continue to investigate.
Also county leaders say local government buildings will be open for limited walk-in hours starting this Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will need to have your temperature taken before you can enter the building. County services should still be available via phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Almost 600 county workers will start working from home this Monday.
