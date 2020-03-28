Former N.C. sports reporter deals with the coronavirus in New York City

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Greenville North Carolina sport reporter Ariel Epstein has dealt firsthand with the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, March 11, Epstein and her mom when to dinner in New York City with friends.
Just a few days later, Epstein started to feel sick, along with her mom and her friends.
“Six of us all within the same three days didn’t feel well,” said Epstein. “We all had the same thing. Chills up our backs. We had a little runny nose and sore throat.”
Because their symptoms where not severe enough Epstein and her mom didn’t get tested for COVID-19, but the four others did. Three of the four tested positive for the virus.
Now Epstein wants people to know how important it is to take precautions to protect yourself from the coronavirus.
“You don’t know where you’re going to catch it from,” said Epstein. “So, why put yourself at risk. Just stay home the best you can. Try to stay clean wash your hands and do your part. But I want to stress is positivity and optimism.”
