First case of COVID-19 identified in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County health officials on Saturday announced the first known positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to a news release, the individual, who has several underlying medical conditions, required a short stay at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville but is now at home isolating.
County health officials added that the individual has no international travel history or recent contact with a COVID-19 positive person and believe this is a “community spread” transmission case.
The county health department said it will work to identify any close contacts the individual had.
For more information, you can reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
As of Saturday, New Hanover County reported 21 positive cases with Brunswick County having 12. No cases have been reported in Bladen or Pender counties.
