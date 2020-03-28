First Alert Forecast: Sunny, summer-like Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! High pressure is sticking around tomorrow. Meaning, the sunshine is sticking around as well, along with the warm temperatures! Great weather for jogging, gardening or layout in the backyard. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!
It’s going to be a great night to sit on the back deck and look up at the stars! Mostly clear skies, and temperatures ranging in the 60s. Temperatures tomorrow, again will get well into the 80s, with some backyards inland reaching into the 90s!
A cold front will move in Sunday night, dropping temperatures into the 70s Monday. This cold front will lack moisture, but rain chances are returning! Below is the 7 day planning forecast for Wilmington. To see the forecast specifically for your backyard, on the go and 10 days out, check it out on the WECT Weather App!
