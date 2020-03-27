WECT’S Feel Good Playlist: Music to lift your spirits and make you smile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Let's be honest, life is hard. Some times are harder than others - like now, for instance, as we all navigate through the uncertainty of what to expect in our daily lives as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
People are looking for creative ways to past the time and boost morale. Activities are popping up all over the internet ranging from 3-ingredient cookies to neighborhood “Bear Hunts.”
We decided to take a different approach — music. We asked members of the WECT newsroom to share the songs that "spark joy" for them.
"I like this idea because I can feel myself teetering on the edge emotionally, but just listening to my two songs I feel better," said reporter Emily Featherston.
Music has been used for centuries to heal the soul and has been used in various forms of therapies. We put our favorite songs together in a playlist, in an effort to raise your spirits.
We hope you enjoy!
