UNCW tennis player worried about more than studies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Daniel Groom came to UNCW from Australia to play tennis but will leave with much more: a degree in finance.
“I’ve always been a numbers guy,” said Groom. “But there’s been two or three people that opened up finance to me, which I didn’t know about before coming over here. Now I have two passions which I’m able to work with every day which is nice.”
Groom should be in the middle of his senior season for the Seahawks, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports for the Colonial Athletic Association.
Groom is free to go home to Australia, but has decided to stay in Wilmington and tries to stay in contact with his family back home.
“It has been tough communicating with them,” said Groom. “Just because they're still busy. I know people are working from home here unless it's mandatory and crucial. But back home it hasn't hit that point yet.”
He says UNCW’s transition to online classes has been very smooth.
“It’s good that they’re trying to keep people updated as much as possible,” said Groom. “Even though that is hard. Classes started this week. It is a bit different being online. But it’s great with professors who have adapted.”
