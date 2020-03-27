Shallotte police looking for man accused of taking cell phone from convenience store

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of taking an employee’s cell phone from a convenience store Thursday morning.
According to Shallotte police, the incident took place at the Circle K on Main Street shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Officials say an employee had put a cell phone down behind the counter. The man pictured then allegedly took the phone and left the store.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Shallotte police at 910-754-6008.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.