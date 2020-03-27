NC health and business leaders at odds over statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order

On behalf of my hospital system, our team of doctors, nurses and caregivers putting their lives on the line; and the patients who are depending on us to help them stay safe, I strongly urge you to reverse course and get on board with the advice of expert epidemiologists around the country. We have hours, not days, to help flatten the curve and with each hour that passes, more and more residents are coming into contact with others. This means the virus continues to spread rapidly, and will continue to spread unless a stay-at-home order is issued. As a key voice in our state, the Chamber has a chance to help curb the spread of COVID-19 by taking action now, and as a long-time member of the Chamber, Novant Health expects nothing less than full throated support of a stay-at-home order now.