Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Another wave of N. Carolina residents now under home orders
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's capital county is adding another 1.1 million state residents to those now or soon under stay-at-home orders to dampen the coronavirus spread. All of Wake County will be under an order announced Thursday and taking effect Friday afternoon. Several major population centers in the state already have issued similar orders to shut down work at non-essential business. Those mandates are more restrictive than what Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered so far statewide. The state now counts more than 630 positive COVID-cases and two deaths. More than 5,000 hospital beds are empty, awaiting a surge of patients.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION
North Carolina GOP convention pushed back to June by virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party's state convention is being delayed by three weeks due to the new coronavirus emergency. The state GOP announced that the convention will now be held June 4-7 in Greenville. It was originally scheduled for mid-May, but party Chairman Mike Whatley says the alteration was made in light of numerous safety regulations issued to respond to the outbreak. The Republican National Convention is still set for late August in Charlotte, where President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination.
DIRT BIKERS-SHOTS FIRED
Three charged after shots fired at van from dirt bike
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city have charged three men after someone riding a dirt bike fired shots at a van. Winston-Salem police said in a report on Thursday that they received reports of dirt bikes and four-wheelers traveling recklessly on several city streets on Wednesday. A witness later called dispatchers to report that a dike bike cut off a white work van, leading to a collision. Police said other witnesses reported that one of the dirt-bikers then fired several shots at the van. According to police, drivers of a dirt bike and two four-wheelers drove into a nearby garage, where they were issued citations.
CAMPUS SHOOTING VICTIM-HONORED
Slain North Carolina college student awarded Medal of Honor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A college student who died tackling a gunman at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte has been posthumously awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors. Riley Howell was honored with a Congressional Medal of Honor Society Citizen Award at wreath-laying ceremony live-streamed from the Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. The 21-year-old was shot eight times while taking down the gunman last year. His parents said it's unfair that he had to risk his life. Natalie Howell told The Charlotte Observer that she feels “conflicted” but decided to accept the honor on behalf of all ”the people who have also needlessly lost their lives to gun violence.”
FLU DEATHS-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina health officials report 11 more flu deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials are reporting 11 additional deaths from complications of the flu. The N.C. Division of Public Health reports five people died during the week ending March 21, and noted six more deaths from previous weeks. Of the latest deaths, seven were ages 65 and older and four were ages 50 to 64. For the year, the death toll for the 2019-2020 flu season is at 149. The state Department of Health and Human Services has extended the reporting period for this flu season’ to the week ending May 16. The typical flu season ends on March 31.
POPULATION-COUNTIES
Census: Wake County is now North Carolina's largest county
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U..S. Census Bureau estimates show Wake County is now North Carolina's largest county. The census's annual population estimates show the county containing Raleigh surpassing Mecklenburg County. Both of them had about 1.1 million people as of July 1. Historical data shows Wake County last was the state's population leader during the 1890 census, but more robust recent out-of-state migration helped close the gap with Mecklenburg. The other largest counties haven't changed with Guilford ranked third, followed by Forsyth and Cumberland. The census estimates show the population in 31 counties decreasing over the year.
BC-NC-POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA
Police: Car chase ends with deadly use of force by deputies
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that sheriff's deputies have shot and killed one person and injured another following a car chase across three counties and four cities. The Winston-Salem Journal reported that the chase began around 3 a.m. Thursday in Forsyth County when police said they spotted a stolen Mercedes SUV. Police said the chase ended in Davidson County after the driver of the vehicle attempted to run over sheriff's deputies. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said that two of its deputies shot at the SUV and killed one of the occupants and injured another. The wounded person went to a hospital. A third person was taken into custody.
BABY FOUND-BAG
North Carolina deputies discover newborn baby alive in bag
MARSHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff's office in North Carolina says deputies discovered a newborn baby alive inside of a plastic bag that was hidden under leaves. The Union County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a home near Marshville around 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from a hospital that a baby may be near the location. Investigators said they heard faint crying sounds and found the baby boy inside of a bag near a fence. The child appeared to have been recently born, and was taken to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office says names of suspects have not been released as criminal charges are pending.