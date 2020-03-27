Investigators believe alligator found dead in Sunset Beach lake was fatally shot

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators believe that an alligator found dead in a Sunset Beach lake was fatally shot.
According to a Facebook post from the Sunset Beach Police Department, an animal control officer from the town and a N.C. Wildlife official removed the deceased alligator from Twin Lakes off of Lakeshore Drive.
Once the alligator was removed, they found evidence that the animal was intentionally killed.
Investigators are asking for anyone who may have heard a gunfire or any other loud noises in the area of Twin Lakes in the last few days to call officer Hall at 910-579-2151 ext. 1026.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.