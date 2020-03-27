Gov. Cooper issues “stay at home order” for all in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a “stay at home” order for all North Carolinians, effective Monday, March 30 at 5pm.
“We urge you to start as soon as you possibly can,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
The order will allow you to move around for essential services, including your job, food shopping, medicine pick-up and outdoor exercise. It bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other.
“These are tough directives, but I need you to take these seriously,” Cooper said.
The order essentially requires all citizens to stay at home except for essential activities. The order is similar to local orders issued this week in several North Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties.
So far, there are 763 coronavirus cases in 60 counties.
“As expected, our numbers continue to increase rapidly,” Cooper said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.