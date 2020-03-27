First Alert Forecast: some spots will flirt with 90 degrees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A high pressure ridge remains on-track to squash rain-clouds over the Cape Fear Region this weekend, so your "weather grades" for all kinds of great outdoor social distancing activities like boating and jogging will stay in B or A-territory. Check out how temperatures will turn-up, too...
Friday highs: mainly 70-78 at the beach and 78-86 on the mainland. Much warmer than Thursday, thanks to southwest breezes!
Weekend highs: mainly 74-82 at the beach and 82-90 on the mainland. The hottest spots ought to be northwest of Highway 17.
Nightly lows: mainly in the balmy middle and upper 60s with the option for a few lower 60s to mix in closer to the coast.
Shower and storm chances return to your longer-range forecast, as March shifts to April. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, and remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose on your always-free WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe weekend!
