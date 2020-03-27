Dosher Memorial asking for donations of personal protective equipment

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - As hospitals across the country prepare for an increase in COVID-19 patients, Dosher Memorial Hospital is now accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Hospital officials say their supplies are adequate at this time, however, it is anticipated that their need for PPE’s will elevate as the number of novel coronavirus cases increase in the area.
Accepted PPE items include:
- Unused surgical masks, with and without face shields
- Unused N95 masks
- Unopened boxes of surgical gloves
Hospital officials added that hand-sewn cloth masks would not be used unless all other supplies become exhausted but if you have made cloth masks already and would like to schedule a pick up or drop off, please send an email to marketing@dosher.org.
If you have not made a mask but are willing to do so if a critical need arises, please email your name and telephone number and we will put you on our resource list.
Please Call 910-457-3920 or email marketing@dosher.org and leave a message to schedule an appointment for drop off or pick up of any PPE supplies. (N95 mask, surgical gloves, or surgical mask)
