Death investigation underway after body found at Pender County park
By WECT Staff | March 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 12:36 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a Pender County park Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is taking place at Millers Pond Park located at 12762 US 117 in Rocky Point, according to a spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have the restrooms building at the park taped off.
No other details are available at this time.

Investigators added that this is incident is not connected to the investigation into the 18-year-old Wilmington woman who was found dead in Hampstead Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn additional details.

