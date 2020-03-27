Death investigation underway after body found at Pender County park

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at a Pender County park Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is taking place at Millers Pond Park located at 12762 US 117 in Rocky Point, according to a spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details are available at this time.
Investigators added that this is incident is not connected to the investigation into the 18-year-old Wilmington woman who was found dead in Hampstead Thursday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn additional details.
