Williston teacher returns in new role after completed investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Williston middle school teacher has been returned to active duty after the school system and law enforcement in New Hanover County both completed investigations into his conduct.
The teacher was on suspension with pay since February 19th while authorities investigated a criminal allegation. The teacher was never actually charged with a crime.
The New Hanover County Board of Education says the teacher has been reassigned to a temporary job with the Director for Secondary Education at his request, but will return to the classroom at a school to be determined next school year.
