WECT’s Kellie McGlynn says uncle tests positive for COVID-19, two other family members likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn knows how to forecast weather. What she, like most people can’t predict is who will get the coronavirus. She was certainly surprised when she found out her uncle and possibly two other family members have the coronavirus.
“It hit home big time and especially knowing that they’re in the same household,” Kellie said. “My whole life in terms of my family is in that area.”
Kellie’s family lives in between New York and New Jersey. One of the family members, who likely has the virus, too, says they could have picked it up anywhere. The family member who tested positive is his brother.
“There’s really do way to pinpoint on how we got it just because it’s really all over the place and plus I work in four different hospitals,” Jimmy Spiegel said in a telephone interview Wednesday night.
Spiegel’s brother is the only one in the house of four that has tested positive, but after having a temperature of 105, his doctor told him testing him would be a waste.
“I was going to go for my test, but the doctor called me back and said don’t bother, we’re going to treat you like you have it because I’m not going to waste it. That was basically his point-- don’t waste a test. That was pointless since I was running such a high fever.”
While Kellie’s relatives are hundreds of miles away, she hopes sharing her connection to the coronavirus will remind people in the Cape Fear region it can happen to you or someone you love.
“You hope that you don’ get it or a family or friend but when it does happen to somebody especially when its family, that’s when it really hits home.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.