Tabor City man facing murder charge in shooting in Green Acres community

TABOR CITY (WECT) – A Tabor City man is accused of fatally shooting another man in the Green Acres community earlier this month.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Marty Davene Soles is facing murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
On March 2, deputies responding to Pine Circle Drive in the Green Acres community of Tabor City found a deceased man, Tony Clayborn, lying near the roadway. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and began an investigation.
Clayborn, 30, from Texas, was the victim of a gunshot wound.
Soles, 28, was identified as the suspect in Clayborn’s murder by investigators.
On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals located Soles in Murrells Inlet, S.C., and took him into custody.
Once he is extradited to North Carolina, Soles will be charged in Clayborn’s murder, the sheriff’s office said. He also will be served with multiple outstanding drug warrants.
The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Rockenbach at 910-770-2145 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 910-640-6629.
