State Rep. Smith to make 50% more than predecessor in interim EM role

Smith’s contract (which can be viewed in full at the bottom of this story) spells out that he’ll receive $10,000 a month for a period of at least 4 months, which is the initial term of the contract. By comparison, Tear was making an annual salary of $80,035.48. The contract spells out that Rep. Smith is “exceptionally qualified” given his extensive experience in Pender County as one-time emergency management coordinator and the sheriff. Smith was sheriff of the county from 2002 until 2018, when he decided to step away to run for state office in Raleigh. Smith currently represents NC District 16, which includes Columbus and Pender counties.