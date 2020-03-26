Second arrest made in Chadbourn cemetery vandalism

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives have arrested a second suspect in connection with the vandalism of a cemetery outside of Chadbourn last week.
According to a Facebook post by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Rockwell, 20, of Tabor City, was arrested on Monday and charged with one felony count of desecrating a grave site.
Last week, Christian Quinn Walters, 20, was taken into custody and jailed on the same charge. Both were given $50,000 bonds.
According to a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Bellvue Cemetery, located on Clarendon Chadbourn Road, just before 5 p.m. Monday, March 16 after a vehicle was reportedly doing “donuts” in the cemetery.
“Deputies learned that possibly two males were driving a Tahoe in circles, damaging the cemetery property, including grave plots, headstones and floral arrangements,” the spokesperson said last week.
The cemetery suffered approximately $3,000 in damages.
The sheriff’s office said a volunteer spent hours cleaning up the cemetery after learning about the vandalism.
“During this difficult time in our community and our nation, we should all strive to be like this gentleman. If you see an opportunity to help someone, please do so. One person CAN make a difference,” the sheriff’s office stated in the Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.