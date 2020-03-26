Powerball to lower jackpot during Covid-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The national Powerball lottery game is going to have a smaller starting jackpot for the time being.
Starting with the next reset of the lottery, the guaranteed prize will start at $20-million instead of the traditional $40-million jackpot. The jackpot will also increase by $2-million instead of $10-million.
The changes are needed as some retail locations have closed or are operating under shorter hours due to shelter in place guidelines in many communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The current jackpot is an estimated $160-million. The drawing will take place Saturday. If someone wins, it will then reset to the new starting point. If there is no winner, it will continue to increase.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.