Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Health officials: SC COVID-19 cases may reach 8,000 by May
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two Republicans in the South Carolina House have joined a growing call for Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus. The letter from Reps. Neil Collins of Easley and Gary Clary of Clemson says they're worried if the step isn't taken soon, the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise. South Carolina had more than 420 cases Wednesday. Health officials released their first predictions for the spread of the virus, estimating 2,650 cases by April 2 and 8,050 cases by May 2. Gov. Henry McMaster posted a request on Twitter that out-of-state visitors to South Carolina isolate themselves for two weeks when they arrive.
FATAL WRECK
Girl, 14, killed after car with 6 juveniles runs stop sign
WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was killed in a wreck after a car with six juveniles inside did not stop at a stop sign in South Carolina. Investigators say Hailee Pacheco was not wearing a seat belt and was in the backseat when she was killed around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers say the car the teen was in ran a stop sign and was hit by a second car driving on state Highway 28 near Walhalla. One of the two people in the other car was injured, while the conditions of the other five people in the car with the girl killed were not released.
EXCESSIVE FORCE LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Constable used excessive force during traffic stop
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who was shot and wounded while fleeing a traffic stop has filed a lawsuit accusing the state constable who shot him of using excessive force. Brandon Domonique Fludd was shot three times by Florence police volunteer constable Christopher Bachochin, who fired eight shots into Fludd's door as he tried to speed away from a traffic stop in March 2018. The lawsuit said the use of force was unjustified. Bachochin told investigators he thought he was in danger but the lawsuit says body camera footage doesn't corroborate Bachochin's statements. A police spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit. Bachochin didn't immediately respond to comment requests.
WINTHROP COACH
Winthrop women's basketball coach, Lynette Woodard, out
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A national search is underway for a new coach for the women's basketball program at Winthrop University in South Carolina. The university, in a news release Tuesday, said coach Lynette Woodard will not return for another season. Woodard led the team to a 24-70 overall record in three years and 16-43 in the Big South Conference.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PUBLIX-BARRIERS
Publix stores to have barriers for cashiers as virus spreads
MIAMI (AP) — Florida-based grocery chain Publix says it will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus. A company spokeswoman says all of its stores should have the barriers installed within the next two weeks. Publix has joined its competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called “sneeze guards.” Grocery stores are seeing their business soar as authorities urge people only to go out for essentials, prompting them to stay inside and cook more at home. Publix has more than 1,200 locations spread across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
BODY FOUND
Body found in shallow grave near Reedy River in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A woman's body has been found in a shallow grave near a South Carolina river. The Greenville News reports the Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators found the remains around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a field near Reedy River. Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. says an autopsy would be performed Wednesday to help determine a cause of death and identity.