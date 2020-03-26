Healthcare providers accept donations of medical supplies

Novant Health announced that it will accept donations of medical supplies after a growing number of businesses and community members reached out to offer help.
The critical medical supplies include masks, eye shields, and disinfectants. Any vendor or supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) interested in making a donation should email donatesupplies@NovantHealth.org, where they will be contacted about next steps.
Stores and individuals with unopened materials can also reach out.
“Novant Health is grateful for all of the businesses and individuals stepping up with offers of donations and supplies as we work to provide the lifesaving care our community needs,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain at Novant Health. “Our supply chain team has worked diligently to ensure all team members have access to the supplies they need to provide remarkable care for our patients. We acknowledge there is a growing need for these critical supplies, and we plan to meet that need by increasing our inventory through donations from outside organizations.”
As of Wednesday, Novant officials in Brunswick County say they have enough supplies, including personal protection equipment, to keep team members, patients, and communities safe.
“Right now we do have enough PPE, we are not on a shortage, but like other healthcare systems across the nation we are worried about that for down the road,” said Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center President and Chief Operating Officer Shelbourn Stevens.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center is also still accepting donations, as is New Hanover County at large.
NHRMC spokesperson Julian March said, “NHRMC is grateful to all the businesses, organizations and individuals who have generously donated PPE to support frontline healthcare teams. NHRMC continues to ensure we have adequate supplies to protect our staff and providers and is grateful for the community support of this effort.”
Donations are still being accepted through March 27.
The donation center will remain open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NHRMC Business Center, 3151 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.
For the county, those looking to donate should contact New Hanover Disaster Coalition Executive Director Audrey Hart by emailing Audrey@NewHanoverDisasterCoalition.org.
If you have medical supplies you’d like to donate to other hospitals across the state, you’re asked to reach out to the Business Emergency Operation Center via email: beoc@ncdps.gov.
