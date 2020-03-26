Games are over, but NCAA coaches and players continue routines

“We never had closure." said UNCW women’t head coach Cindy Ho. "I haven’t seen them since except for a couple of players. It just kind of turned it upside down but trying to make sure the players are ok, you know their families, how’s everyone doing, just doing the best we can and the same thing as recruiting, doing a lot of either Skype, FaceTime, emailing, texting with 2021′s, any transfers you know things like that.”