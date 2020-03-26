First Alert Forecast: bright and toasty into the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Hope you and yours are doing well! Your First Alert Forecast features a stretch of above normal temperatures and warm sunshine as high pressure maintains the weather pattern across the Cape Fear Region. Here are your forecast details for…
Friday: Enjoy warm sunshine and plenty of dry time... Afternoon highs will soar to the 80s amid warm southwest winds which could gust up to 20 mph at times.
Weekend: To sum it up - beautiful... Afternoon highs both days will climb to the 80s under bright sunshine. Again, please remember to practice social distancing if your plans take you outside to get some vitamin D.
Next week: A dry cold front will pass through heading into Monday. Afternoon highs for the first half of the week will mainly be in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will also grow which allergy sufferers may look forward to... Near 10% Monday, 30% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday.
