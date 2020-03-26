First Alert Forecast: abundant sun and summery temps to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Hope you and yours are well. Your First Alert Forecast features dynamic temperature and low rain chances for the Cape Fear Region. Here are your forecast details for…
Thursday and Friday: Enjoy warm sun! Breezes will define a big temperature difference, though: cool northeasterlies hold readings to 60s and 70s Thursday; warm southwesterlies allow for some inland 80s Friday.
Saturday and Sunday: Look for plenty of sunshine and early summer-like highs in the lower and middle 80. Rain chances will be slim to none.
Next week: Cooler weather returns with highs back in the 60s and lower 70s. Monday will feature lots of sun followed by increasing clouds Tuesday. Shower and storm chances ramp up again by the middle of next week.
