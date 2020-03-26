Error messages, three hour+ hold times for newly unemployed trying to file for benefits

A Wilmington bartender said he tried to file twice a day, everyday for the last four days, but could not get through on the overwhelmed system. On the fourth day, he said North Carolina’s Employment Security website crashed while he was trying to logon, and after that, he was locked out of his account. An error message directed him to call the office’s toll free number. He tried calling 17 times on Wednesday and could only get a busy signal. On Thursday, he was finally able to get through but only after waiting on hold for nearly four hours, hoping to speak to someone who could help reset his account so he could file a claim.