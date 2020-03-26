Deputies searching for 5-year-old girl not returned to her legal guardian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies say they’re looking to return a child back home in New Hanover County after her father didn’t bring her back to her legal guardian.
Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 5-year-old Nilah Lynn Holliday is considered to be in danger.
Nilah was last seen at the Wilmington International Airport On March 15, 2020. Deputies clarify the airport was simply a meeting point, and the child did not get on a plane. The little girl was reportedly driven to see her father, who lives in Raleigh, but was not returned to her legal guardian at the agreed upon time, prompting her family to file an official report of the child abduction with law enforcement.
She’s described as being under 4 feet tall and having dark brown shoulder length hair with light brown ends.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.