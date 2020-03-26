Community tips led to New Hanover County meth bust, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trio of suspects is behind bars following a methamphetamine bust in New Hanover County.
According to a news release, community complaints to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office led Vice and Narcotics detectives to investigate the suspects.
Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3600 block of Masonboro Loop Road on Wednesday and seized 362 grams of meth, and an unspecified amount of cocaine, Xanax, suboxone, as well as a handgun.
David Gerald Irvin, 39, Kelly Ann Jones, 39, and Cassidy Jones, 20, were arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses including trafficking methamphetamine.
Irvin was given a $200,000 bond, Kelly Jones received a $150,000 bond, and Cassidy Jones was held under a $125,000 bond.
