UNCW tennis standout earns CAA top academic honor

On the court, Groom competed at the No. 5 singles position for the teams that captured back-to-back CAA championships in 2017 and 2018 and advanced to the NCAA Regionals. In 2018-19, he was selected to Second-Team All-CAA and was honored as UNCW’s Most Valuable Team Member. Last fall, Groom and doubles partner Bruno Caula were ranked No. 36 in the final Oracle ITA Division I Men’s Tennis National Fall Rankings. The tandem enjoyed an outstanding fall season that included a victory over the No. 11 Duke duo of Sean Sculley and Nick Sachowiak. Groom and Caula were the only team from the CAA in the rankings.