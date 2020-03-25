Rep. Carson Smith named temporary Emergency Management Director for Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State Representative Carson Smith (R-District 16) will serve as the temporary Emergency Management Director for a fourth month period, after a unanimous vote by the Pender County Board of Commissioners Wednesday afternoon.
Smith will replace Charles “Chuck” Tear, who resigned this week. Tear had only started in the position in Pender County in January, replacing long-time director Tom Collins.
Smith was the Pender County Sheriff for sixteen years from 2002 to 2018, when he retired to run for a seat in Raleigh.
