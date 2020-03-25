Pender County investigating first possible coronavirus case

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the country as more and more test results come back to local authorities. It is presumed that just about every community will feel the effects of the pandemic at one point or another.
Tuesday night, Pender County appears to be closer to reporting its first case of coronavirus.
In response to an inquiry from WECT, Pender County Public Information Officer Tammy Proctor said her understanding was that Pender may have screened a person recently who tested positive, but the person ultimately was a resident of Duplin County.
Proctor said the health department has not released any information yet, but she hopes to have an update in the morning.
New Hanover and Brunswick counties have reported positive cases in the double figures since last week. Across the state, there are roughly 400 positive cases as of Tuesday evening.
