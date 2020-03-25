One dead, one injured in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One man died while another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Whiteville.
According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the 400 block of Britton Street for a report of gunshot victims shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Rashawn Rose, 28, suffered a fatal gunshot wound while 23-year-old Bobby Kemp was taken to Columbus Regional Health Care Systems for treatment.
Whiteville police is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Lt. Andre Jackson at 910-642-5111.
