One dead, one injured in Whiteville shooting

March 25, 2020

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One man died while another was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Whiteville.

According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the 400 block of Britton Street for a report of gunshot victims shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Rashawn Rose, 28, suffered a fatal gunshot wound while 23-year-old Bobby Kemp was taken to Columbus Regional Health Care Systems for treatment.

Whiteville police is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Lt. Andre Jackson at 910-642-5111.

