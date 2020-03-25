No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pender; Duplin reports first positive test

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the country as more and more test results come back to local authorities. It is presumed that just about every community will feel the effects of the pandemic at one point or another.
We initially reported Tuesday night that health officials in Pender County may have screened a Duplin County resident for COVID-19. Pender County Public Information Officer Tammy Proctor, said Wednesday morning, however, the county did not screen anyone for coronavirus.
According to the Duplin County Health Department, a resident tested positive March 24, by the resident’s primary care physician. It was determined this case was a result of travel-related contact with someone having COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.