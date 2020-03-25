Newton release just one of many off season moves by Carolina Panthers.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Cam Newton after nine seasons with the team on Tuesday.
The news doesn’t come as a huge shock after the team signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three year, $63 million contract last week.
The move saves the Panthers almost $19 million in cap space.
Carolina drafted Newton with the top pick of the 2011 NFL draft and he holds the franchise records for passing yards and touchdown passes. He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader for touchdown runs by a quarterback.
During his nine season, Newton led the Panthers to the playoffs four times, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2015, where he was named the NFL’s MVP.
The Panthers’ current quarterback depth chart includes Bridgewater, P.J. Walker and Will Grier.
