New Hanover County to bus student meals to dozens of drop-off locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Monday, New Hanover County Schools will expand its meal program to 20 school sites as well as deliver meals via bus to over 50 drop-off locations in the county.
Details about those additional sites weren’t immediately available.
Currently, lunch and the following morning’s breakfast are being provided for pick-up from 11 am-1 pm, Monday through Friday at the following 14 schools:
- Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
- Castle Hayne Elementary
- Wrightsboro Elementary
- Mary C. Williams Elementary
- Pine Valley Elementary
- Sunset Park Elementary
- D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy: UNCW
- Emma B. Trask Middle School
- College Park Elementary
- Annie H. Snipes Academy of Arts & Design
- New Hanover High School
- Edwin A. Alderman Elementary
- Winter Park Elementary
- Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center
NHCS also delivers pre-ordered meals to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 300 Harper Ave. in Carolina Beach.
Meals can be pre-ordered up to a week in advance online, through an app, or by phone. Volunteer organizations assisting in meal delivery will also be able to pre-order bulk meals up to a week in advance.
Verification of the meals being distributed to children 18 years or younger is required and parents and/or guardians may pick up meals.
