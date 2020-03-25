New Hanover County to bus student meals to dozens of drop-off locations

New Hanover County is trying to recruit a couple dozen new bus drivers to fill vacancies that have been putting some buses behind schedule. (Source: Ryan Koresko)
By WECT Staff | March 25, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 5:35 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Monday, New Hanover County Schools will expand its meal program to 20 school sites as well as deliver meals via bus to over 50 drop-off locations in the county.

Details about those additional sites weren’t immediately available.

Currently, lunch and the following morning’s breakfast are being provided for pick-up from 11 am-1 pm, Monday through Friday at the following 14 schools:

  • Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
  • Castle Hayne Elementary
  • Wrightsboro Elementary
  • Mary C. Williams Elementary
  • Pine Valley Elementary
  • Sunset Park Elementary
  • D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy: UNCW
  • Emma B. Trask Middle School
  • College Park Elementary
  • Annie H. Snipes Academy of Arts & Design
  • New Hanover High School
  • Edwin A. Alderman Elementary
  • Winter Park Elementary
  • Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center

NHCS also delivers pre-ordered meals to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 300 Harper Ave. in Carolina Beach.

Meals can be pre-ordered up to a week in advance online, through an app, or by phone. Volunteer organizations assisting in meal delivery will also be able to pre-order bulk meals up to a week in advance.

Verification of the meals being distributed to children 18 years or younger is required and parents and/or guardians may pick up meals.

