NC reports first death from COVID-19

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday from complications associated with COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials say the person was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions.
A second person in their 60s, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina also died from COVID-19 complications.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
