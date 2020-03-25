Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have been given the green light by the NCAA to resume their fundraising efforts for coronavirus victims after Clemson's compliance office told the quarterback to shut it down. School spokesman Ross Taylor says that the governing body told Clemson that Lawrence and other scholarship athletes could raise funds going forward. Lawrence and Marissa Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson University, had set up a gofundme.com page accepting donations for “Covid-19 Family Relief and Support.” The page was deactivated Monday afternoon. But the NCAA told Clemson on Tuesday Lawrence could continue his efforts.