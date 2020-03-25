GLOW Academy feeds hundreds of students each day while schools remain closed

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - GLOW Academy in Wilmington is working to feed students while schools are closed to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The school provides curbside pickup of breakfast and lunch at its campus from 11 a.m. from 1 p.m. Monday though Friday.
GLOW Academy also delivers meals to six underserved areas of New Hanover County to reach students without transportation. Within the first week, over 900 meals were delivered to 450 students.
The schedule for daily meal delivery is:
- 11:00 - 11:45 AM Greenville Loop Village Trailer Park on Greenville Loop Road
- 11:00 – 11:45 AM Vista Village, Manhattan Drive
- 12:15 - 12:45 PM Oak Court Apartments, 245 S Kerr Ave
- 12:15 - 12:45 PM Forest Hills Apartments, 505 Alpine Dr
- 1:00 - 1: 45 PM Tidewater Apartments, 355 Greendale Dr
- 1:00 - 1: 45 PM Hillcrest Community Center, 140 Meares Street
Social distancing is practiced throughout the distribution effort. GLOW staff do not exit the buses; meals are handed to students through the bus door; and distribution is provided along multiple sites at each location to avoid students gathering. Each evening, all buses are disinfected from ceiling to floor. This food delivery effort is also allowing 12 part time GLOW employees to continue working.
Breakfast and lunch service is available to all children under the age of 18. Children do not have to be enrolled at GLOW Academy to access this free meal service.
GLOW Academy is located at 4100 Sunglow Drive in Wilmington.
